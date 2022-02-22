Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU DUI SK Tomar appointed V-C of JC Bose University
chandigarh news

PU DUI SK Tomar appointed V-C of JC Bose University

Haryana governer Bandaru Dattatraya appointed PU DUI SK Tomar as the vice-chancellor of the JC Bose University for a three-year period.
PU DUI SK Tomar has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of the JC Bose University. (HT File)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Professor SK Tomar, who is currently the dean university instruction (DUI) of Panjab University (PU), has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad.

Tomar was appointed by the Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, the chancellor of the university, for a three-year period or till he attains the age of sixty-eight years, whichever is earlier.

A professor at the department of Mathematics in PU, Tomar previously served as Dean Student Welfare (DSW) before being appointed as DUI at the varsity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP