PU DUI SK Tomar appointed V-C of JC Bose University

Professor SK Tomar, who is currently the dean university instruction (DUI) of Panjab University (PU), has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tomar was appointed by the Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, the chancellor of the university, for a three-year period or till he attains the age of sixty-eight years, whichever is earlier.

A professor at the department of Mathematics in PU, Tomar previously served as Dean Student Welfare (DSW) before being appointed as DUI at the varsity.