Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU DUI SK Tomar appointed V-C of JC Bose University
chandigarh news

PU DUI SK Tomar appointed V-C of JC Bose University

Haryana governer Bandaru Dattatraya appointed PU DUI SK Tomar as the vice-chancellor of the JC Bose University for a three-year period.
PU DUI SK Tomar has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of the JC Bose University. (HT File)
PU DUI SK Tomar has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of the JC Bose University. (HT File)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 01:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Professor SK Tomar, who is currently the dean university instruction (DUI) of Panjab University (PU), has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad.

Tomar was appointed by the Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, the chancellor of the university, for a three-year period or till he attains the age of sixty-eight years, whichever is earlier.

A professor at the department of Mathematics in PU, Tomar previously served as Dean Student Welfare (DSW) before being appointed as DUI at the varsity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out