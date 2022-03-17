Punish perpetrators behind exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley: BJP leader
BJP leader Devender Singh Rana sought exemplary punishment for the perpetrators behind the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley over three decades ago.
He described the exodus as one of the major human rights violations of the 20th century.
“Those creating suspicions, alibis and excuses were actually insulating the perpetrators, menacingly being sponsored and supported by the neighbouring country. This is a dangerous machination, emboldening the persecutors to carry out their radicalised agenda,” Rana said, addressing a function here.
“The irony is that the terror ecosystem is seeking to portray the perpetrators as victims and inflict ignominy on all those who have braved the brunt. With a quarter of the 21st century coming to close, the displaced community continues to be refugees in their own country -- this is something incompressible,” the leader said.
The truth of Kashmir should be told “objectively, loudly and fearlessly”, Rana said, adding, “The nervousness among the sympathisers can be well understood as their narrative of over three decades is falling apart into bits and pieces.”
‘Centre weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits’
Meanwhile, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to express her resentment over promotion of ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie allegedly by the Centre.
“The manner in which GOI is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files & is weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious. Instead of healing old wounds & creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, they are deliberately tearing them apart,” she wrote on Twitter.
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
