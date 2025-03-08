Punjab: 100 anganwadi centres in Moga to get ‘Poshan Vatikas’

To promote healthy eating habits and improve the nutritional status of children, Moga district administration will be setting up ‘Poshan Vatikas’ (nutrition gardens) in 100 anganwadi centres across the district. Spinach, methi, cholia, shatavari, brahmi, punarnava, bathu, and ratalu, in addition to medicinal and fruit-bearing trees, such as suanjna, papaya, curry leaves, gooseberry or amla, and pomegranate, will be planted in these gardens. The boundary of the gardens will feature shatavari, lemon, and giloy plants. (HT File)

The gardens, measuring over 1,000 square ft, will be used to grow a variety of fruits, vegetables, and medicinal plants, which will be served to the beneficiaries. Anganwadis provide nutritional support to children in the 0-6 year age group, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Newly posted deputy commissioner Sagar Setia said that out of 983 anganwari centres in Moga, the administration has decided to establish 100 Poshan Vatikas as a pilot project. “It will be introduced in all centres after auditing the results achieved in the first phase. The new initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the health and nutritional status of kids as the beneficiaries will get additional support of freshly grown vegetables and medicinal plants to be grown on the pattern from the kitchen gardens,” said Setia.

“The nutrition gardens will provide a sustainable source of fresh fruits and vegetables to children attending anganwadi centres. We have roped in various departments, including women and child development, rural development and horticulture to implement this project,” added the DC.

Nearly 1,000 people will be covered at 100 anganwadis under the pilot project, added the DC.