Punjab AAP on drug case: Also book those who shielded Majithia

Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday blamed Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for the “mess” created by drugs and sacrilege incidents in Punjab.

Addressing political rallies at Jandiala Guru and Bholath assembly segments in Amritsar and Kapurthala districts, respectively, the Punjab AAP chief and Sangrur MP said that the Charanjit Singh Channi government should not just register a drug case against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia but also against those who had been “protecting” him for four-and-a-half years.

“During the SAD-BJP government, many youths had succumbed to drug addiction and the situation continued even during the Congress government. The Congress has not done anything against Bikram Majithia in the drug case for the last five years, and has now registered an FIR. But who is responsible for drug-related deaths during the last five years?” said Mann.

Mann said that after forming the Congress government, Amarinder had sworn on Gutka Sahib that he would wipe out the drug problem and provide employment to every household, but he “continued to rest at his palace in Siswan”.

Criticising the present government, Mann said chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu and other leaders were always fighting among themselves. He said the CM should have a vision or a policy for his people and baseless announcements will not suffice.

“People of Punjab had sought resolution of all their issues from the Congress and Akalis for 70 years, but the diseases of debt, corruption, unemployment and drug addiction had not been cured. It is time to change the regime,” said Mann, adding that AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had proved that everything can be improved when the common man comes to power.

‘An election stunt’

Meanwhile, AAP’s Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha termed the FIR against Majithia an “election stunt” of the ruling Congress. Chadha said the Channi government had only one week left as the election code of conduct would be implemented by the end of December. “The Congress government is trying to make fool out of the people of Punjab by doing the drama of FIR,” he claimed at a press conference here.

Chadha said the Congress government did not take any action or conduct any major investigation for almost five years, but had now registered the FIR with just days left for the elections. “If the Congress government really wanted to bring justice to the people in the drug case, then why no major investigation or action has been taken since March 16, 2017, the day the Congress came in power in the state,” he said.