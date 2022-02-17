Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punjab: ADR releases report on assets of MLAs, Sukhbir Badal biggest gainer

On the basis of analysis of poll affidavits of Punjab’s MLAs, the average asset growth between 2017 and 2022 assembly elections was ₹2.76 crore
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party president Sukhbir Singh Badal addresses a campaign rally in Amritsar on February 10, 2022. (AFP)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 01:53 PM IST
ByMalavika Murali

NEW DELHI: With the election fervour at its peak, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed that assets of 78, that is, 77% of MLAs in the Punjab legislative assembly who are re-contesting in this year’s state elections, has seen a surge ranging from 2% to 2,954%.

The average asset growth, based on the analysis of their poll affidavits, of these 101 MLAs between the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections is 2.76 crore.

According to the report, Sukhbir Singh Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from the Jalalabad constituency has declared the maximum increase in assets, by 100 crore. His assets increased from 102 crore in 2017 to 202 crore in 2022. He is followed by Manpreet Singh Badal of the Indian National Congress whose assets increased by 32 crore, from 40 crore in 2017 to 72 crore in 2022.

However, assets of 21 MLAs have dropped from -2% to -74% in the last five years. Among those are chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, whose assets decreased from 14.51 crore in 2017 to 9.45 crore in 2022. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, too, saw a slight decrease in assets, from 45.9 crore in 2017 to 44.65 crore this year.

Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s assets, meanwhile, increased by 42% in the last five years, from 48.3 crore in 2017 to 68.7 crore in 2022.

On an average, the assets of Congress MLAs who are up for re-election this year increased by 11.13%, the report said.

MLAs from SAD and the Aam Aadmi Party saw a 49.91% and 46.39% increase, respectively. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s five MLAs saw a 1% decrease from 2017.

