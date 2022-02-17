Punjab: ADR releases report on assets of MLAs, Sukhbir Badal biggest gainer

NEW DELHI: With the election fervour at its peak, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed that assets of 78, that is, 77% of MLAs in the Punjab legislative assembly who are re-contesting in this year’s state elections, has seen a surge ranging from 2% to 2,954%.

The average asset growth, based on the analysis of their poll affidavits, of these 101 MLAs between the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections is ₹2.76 crore.

According to the report, Sukhbir Singh Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from the Jalalabad constituency has declared the maximum increase in assets, by ₹100 crore. His assets increased from ₹102 crore in 2017 to ₹202 crore in 2022. He is followed by Manpreet Singh Badal of the Indian National Congress whose assets increased by ₹32 crore, from ₹40 crore in 2017 to ₹72 crore in 2022.

However, assets of 21 MLAs have dropped from -2% to -74% in the last five years. Among those are chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, whose assets decreased from ₹14.51 crore in 2017 to ₹9.45 crore in 2022. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, too, saw a slight decrease in assets, from ₹45.9 crore in 2017 to ₹44.65 crore this year.

Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s assets, meanwhile, increased by 42% in the last five years, from ₹48.3 crore in 2017 to ₹68.7 crore in 2022.

On an average, the assets of Congress MLAs who are up for re-election this year increased by 11.13%, the report said.

MLAs from SAD and the Aam Aadmi Party saw a 49.91% and 46.39% increase, respectively. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s five MLAs saw a 1% decrease from 2017.