Punjab Agricultural University to finally appoint V-C after 6 months

After a gap of nearly six months, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is all set to appoint a vice-chancellor for a fixed period of four years.

The post was lying vacant after BS Dhillon had declined further extension. Currently, IAS DK Tiwari, financial commissioner, agriculture and farmers welfare, is holding an ad-hoc vice-chancellor position.

The interviews for the post were held on December 14, while appointment is expected to take place on December 16 following the meeting of the board of management in Chandigarh.

Former director extension education MS Gill, former vice-chancellor MS Kang, director-research Satbir Singh Ghosal, former director-research Balwinder Singh and former registrar RS Sidhu were considered front runners for the post.

Other vacant posts

The university is without a regular registrar; post for director-research, director-agriculture and dean post-graduate studies are also unoccupied and currently being handled on an ad-hoc basis.

The absence of officials is leading to transcript of students who have applied for studies in foreign universities being delayed and impeding routine work.