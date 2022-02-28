Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab and Haryana HC to allow listing of all cases from March 2
The HC was taking up only a select category of cases and urgent matters amid Covid-19 restrictions. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has decided to allow listing of all cases from March 2 after almost two years.

It was in mid-March 2020 when the high court (HC) started deferring hearings in pending cases in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Only a select category of cases and urgent matters were being taken up all this while as restrictions were eased and then reimposed during the first and second waves of the pandemic. Fresh set of restrictions came out on January 5 this year, when the third wave started peaking.

“There shall be no auto adjournment of cases now. All cases will be listed. However, for now, only half the judges would take up cases through physical mode. Remaining ones would take up cases through online mode. The situation would be reviewed in 8-10 days,” said a senior HC official, adding that the decision has been taken in view of decrease in Covid-19 cases and government advisories.

On January 5, the HC had switched to virtual hearings. Between January 10 and February 1, it functioned with only 50% judges. From February 1, it resumed hearings with full strength of judges though still through virtual mode. Subsequently, half the judges started hearing cases through physical mode on February 14.

