Punjab approves recruitment to 26,454 posts, one MLA one pension scheme
he cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, also accorded the delivery of wheat to doorsteps of 1.5 crore beneficiaries in the state
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann chairing the cabinet meeting in Chandigarh. The cabinet approved <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41.8 crore as compensation for loss to cotton crop, particularly in the Malwa belt. (HT file photo)
Published on May 02, 2022 02:17 PM IST
The Punjab cabinet, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday approved the recruitment to 26,454 posts at different levels in various departments of the state government.

The criteria and details of the posts in the state departments will be announced later. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had won the recent assembly elections with a thumping majority, had promised to fill all vacancies.

The cabinet also cleared the one MLA one pension scheme for which Mann had already made an announcement 10 days after taking charge as the CM in March. The state government will bring out a new policy to give pensions to former MLAs.

The cabinet also accorded the delivery of wheat to the doorsteps of 1.5 crore beneficiaries in the state covered under the National Food Security Act under which 5kg wheat or wheat flour a month is offered to beneficiaries spread over 40 lakh households in the state.

Taking the plea that beneficiaries who are poor had to stand in queues to get ration, Mann announced that they could opt for home delivery at a time of their choice.

The cabinet also approved 41.8 crore as compensation for loss to cotton crop, particularly in the Malwa belt. Cotton growers will get a total sum of °38.08 crore for loss to their crop and farm workers in cotton fields will be given 3.81 crore for loss to their labour hours.

Monday, May 02, 2022
