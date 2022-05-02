Punjab approves recruitment to 26,454 posts, one MLA one pension scheme
The Punjab cabinet, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday approved the recruitment to 26,454 posts at different levels in various departments of the state government.
Also read: Punjab and Haryana high court stays arrest of Kumar Vishwas
The criteria and details of the posts in the state departments will be announced later. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had won the recent assembly elections with a thumping majority, had promised to fill all vacancies.
The cabinet also cleared the one MLA one pension scheme for which Mann had already made an announcement 10 days after taking charge as the CM in March. The state government will bring out a new policy to give pensions to former MLAs.
The cabinet also accorded the delivery of wheat to the doorsteps of 1.5 crore beneficiaries in the state covered under the National Food Security Act under which 5kg wheat or wheat flour a month is offered to beneficiaries spread over 40 lakh households in the state.
Taking the plea that beneficiaries who are poor had to stand in queues to get ration, Mann announced that they could opt for home delivery at a time of their choice.
The cabinet also approved ₹41.8 crore as compensation for loss to cotton crop, particularly in the Malwa belt. Cotton growers will get a total sum of ₹°38.08 crore for loss to their crop and farm workers in cotton fields will be given ₹3.81 crore for loss to their labour hours.
On Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ‘deadline’, Mumbai mayor's ‘court dates’ warning
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, responding to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum, said on Monday that loudspeakers should be used in accordance with noise pollution rules, and if anyone breaches the prescribed decibel limit, they should be removed. She, however, warned Maharashtra Navnirmal Sena workers of not taking the law into their hands, "otherwise their life will be wasted attending court dates".
DDA seeks to carry out compensatory afforestation in other states
Struggling to find land for compensatory afforestation in the capital, the Delhi Development Authority has again written to the Union environment ministry seeking permission to carry it out in neighbouring states. DDA vice-chairman Manish Gupta wrote to the ministry on March 30 citing the paucity of land in Delhi for carrying out the afforestation and detailing how it will adversely impact upcoming development projects.
DU @100: East or West, Delhi University is the best!
Delhi University, the varsity that's considered highly coveted by students across India, is celebrating its 100th year. Cultural fests 1. Hats off to the ones behind the scenes! DUSU elections 6. Upbeat energy takes over the campus amid presidential debates and sloganeering. Creative slogans: No election campaign is complete without slogans. Heritage connect 11. Zakir Husain Delhi College is the oldest academic institution of not only at DU but also in the Capital.
Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru leads to waterlogging in parts of city
In a big respite from the scorching heat, Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Sunday, but it also resulted in waterlogging in several parts of the city. The roads in Jayadeva hospital junction in the Karnataka capital have been water-logged, causing a traffic snarl. Areas affected by waterlogging, power interruption in Bengaluru Several parts of Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar and Hosahalli, were battered by the downpour.
Punjab and Haryana high court stays arrest of Kumar Vishwas
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday stayed the arrest of former Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet Kumar Vishwas in a criminal case registered against Vishwas by Punjab Police in Rupnagar on April 12. The high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara observed that the penal provisions under which the petitioner stands arraigned are not prima facie made out against him.
