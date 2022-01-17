Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab assembly elections: 16,684 personnel assigned poll duty after first randomistaion exercise
The Ludhiana district administration carried out the first randomisation to deploy manpower for the ensuing Punjab assembly elections, finalising the training and deployment of 16,684 polling personnel at 2,979 booths over 14 assembly constituencies of the district.
A total of 16,684 personnel were assigned poll duty after first randomistaion exercise for the Punjab assembly elections. (AFP)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district administration on Friday conducted the first randomisation to deploy manpower for the ensuing assembly elections in the presence of the additional deputy commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba, district revenue officer Pardeep Singh Bains, district immunisation officer Inderjit Singh and other officials at the District Administrative Complex.

During the randomisation, deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Varinder Kumar Sharma said employees from the central and state governments, banks and public sector undertakings will be assigned several duties for the polls.

He said the services of the employees would be used for counting and polling as per requirement, adding that they will be assigned duties as supporting staff, micro-observers and booth level officers (BLOs). He said the randomisation was aimed at assigning duties to the staff in the days to come.

The first randomisation was held for the training and deployment of 16,684 polling personnel at 2,979 booths over 14 assembly constituencies of the district.

The district election officer said there were 26,50,344 voters in the district, of which 14,14,750 were male, 12,35,471 were female and 123 were third gender voters. He added that the district administration was duty-bound to ensure that every voter was able to exercise their franchise freely.

