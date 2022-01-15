Punjab assembly elections: BJP to bank on senior leaders to bring home its traditional seats

Not willing to take any risks in the high-stakes Punjab assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to field its top senior leaders on the seats traditionally contested by the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party’s 25-member state election committee is set to meet on Saturday to chalk out names of probable candidates.

The names doing the rounds include BJP’s party affairs in-charge for Himachal Pradesh and former MP, Avinash Rai Khanna, party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Union minister Som Parkash and chairman of the National commission for scheduled castes, Vijay Sampla.

Khanna, is currently the senior-most leader of the party, has represented Garshankar assembly constituency of Hoshiarpur district once. A former national vice-president of the party, he has also served as the Lok Sabha member from Hoshiarpur seat and is widely respected among the BJP rank and file, especially in Doaba area.

Chugh had unsuccessfully contested from Amritsar Central twice. Though Chugh is busy with national assignments in Delhi, the party is not able to find a suitable replacement for him in the Amritsar Central segment, currently represented by Congress’s senior leader and prominent Hindu face, OP Soni.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Som Parkash has twice represented Phagwara assembly constituency of Kapurthala district before being elected as Member of Parliament from Hoshiarpur assembly segment.

The general feeling in the party is that Parkash or his wife, are the best bets from the seat, which has a high number of scheduled caste and Hindu votes. Here, BSP’s state president Jasvir Singh Garhi is the candidate of SAD-BSP.

Sampla, also a former state BJP chief and a former member of parliament from Hoshiarpur reserved constituency, is the seniormost scheduled caste leader of the party in Punjab at present. His son, Sahil Sampla, a lawyer, is actively nurturing Sham Churasi constituency of Hoshiarpur district for the family.

Sampla, who had remained a Union minister of state during the previous tenure of Modi government, was elevated as chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Caste with Union cabinet minister rank in February last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since then, he has been actively taking up issues related to scheduled castes in Punjab and was actively criss-crossing the state during farm protests as well.

“With Congress planning to field chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Adampur seat of Jalandhar apart from his own Chamkaur Sahib seat with any eye on scheduled caste votes, fielding senior leaders like Som Parkash and Sampla can make a difference for the party,” said a senior party functionary.

Som Parkash said he has always abided by the party’s directions and will follow whatever is being told to him.

Sampla, however, denied contesting polls, claiming that his son was already contesting from Sham Churasi. “Why would the party give tickets to two people in a family,” said Sampla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khanna, meanwhile, said he will do what the party high command tells him to.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON