Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab assembly elections: District election officer apprises political parties of new modification at polling stations in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Punjab assembly elections: District election officer apprises political parties of new modification at polling stations in Ludhiana

District election officer Varinder Sharma held a meeting in Ludhiana ahead of the Punjab assembly elections to apprises all political parties of new modification at polling stations including announcements of auxiliary stations and change in nomenclature
The district election officer Varinder Sharma apprising political parties of new modification at polling stations ahead of Punjab assembly elections in Ludhiana (HT File)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

District election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma on Thursday conducted a meeting with the representatives of political parties at Bachat Bhawan to apprise them of certain modifications at the polling stations.

During the meeting, the DEO said the polling stations had undergone a few modifications as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He revealed that a polling station will now be set up for every 1250 voters as opposed to the previous count of 1200.

He further announced the setting up of 14 auxiliary polling stations in the district, a few other modifications made at 62 additional stations and the change in the nomenclature of 133 polling stations given that names of the government schools housing them has earlier been changed after upgrades made by the government.

Sharma informed party representatives that all the updated information related to polling stations had been posted on Ludhiana District Administration’s official website.

RELATED STORIES

He assured the representatives of level playing field before urging them to follow all directions issued by the ECI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP