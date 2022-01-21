Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab assembly elections: District election officer apprises political parties of new modification at polling stations in Ludhiana
District election officer Varinder Sharma held a meeting in Ludhiana ahead of the Punjab assembly elections to apprises all political parties of new modification at polling stations including announcements of auxiliary stations and change in nomenclature
HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

District election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma on Thursday conducted a meeting with the representatives of political parties at Bachat Bhawan to apprise them of certain modifications at the polling stations.

During the meeting, the DEO said the polling stations had undergone a few modifications as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He revealed that a polling station will now be set up for every 1250 voters as opposed to the previous count of 1200.

He further announced the setting up of 14 auxiliary polling stations in the district, a few other modifications made at 62 additional stations and the change in the nomenclature of 133 polling stations given that names of the government schools housing them has earlier been changed after upgrades made by the government.

Sharma informed party representatives that all the updated information related to polling stations had been posted on Ludhiana District Administration’s official website.

He assured the representatives of level playing field before urging them to follow all directions issued by the ECI.

