Punjab assembly elections: No alliance on cards with LIP, says BJP

Amid rumours that the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) may enter into an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, leaders of the saffron party denied any such plans.

BJP’s Punjab general secretary Jeevan Gupta on Saturday said, “These are all rumours. There is no alliance taking place between BJP and LIP.”

Whispers had set off in political circles after the BJP announced its candidates for Gill and Ludhiana central constituencies, in the first list of 34 candidates released on Friday. It was being stated that the LIP had demanded these two seats, among other segments in the state, for seat-sharing.

LIP president MLA Simarjit Bains had even announced Gagandeep Singh (Sunny Kainth) as LIP candidate from Gill constituency during a rally. Bains himself has been representing Atam Nagar constituency, while his elder brother Balwinder Bains has been representing Ludhiana South for the last 10 years.

The LIP chief remained unavailable for comments despite several attempts to contact him. LIP contested the last assembly elections in alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but off broke ties with it in 2018.