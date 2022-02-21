Punjab assembly elections: Residents of Kharar, Mullanpur bat for transparent governance

Election fervour was in full swing at Kharar and Mullanpur, where residents came out in good numbers right from early in the morning.

Anchal Pandhir from Kharar explained how unemployment was on top of her mind when she stepped out to vote. “The next state government must realise how many problems this recent wave of joblessness has created in the city. It must be the top priority of elected officials. Corruption must also be dealt with and the state government should be picked based on how much work leaders do.”

Many voters also expressed concern over the educational infrastructure in Kharar. Tushar Maseey, a teacher at a private school in the area, said, “We teachers faced a lot of problems in the past two years. We want a state government which backs the teachers, rather than shuttling between opening and closing schools. The students are worried about the year-end exams and we also empathise with them.”

Though Mullanpur wasn’t as crowded as Zirakpur, the excitement of this close-knit community could be felt as everyone discussed the elections and possible winners.

Himanshu Sharma, who was casting his vote here, said, “ I followed the election campaigns closely and I have voted for the party which I feel will actually be able to deliver what they had promised and which i related to the most. Accountability should be fixed in case a government doesn’t deliver.”

Some residents also spoke about the civic issues in Mullanpur. Jatin Sofat complained about the foul-smelling drains that don’t get cleaned enough. Others complained how there are no washrooms in the market here and the grounds being used for parking cars or weddings rather than letting kids play here.

The block-level officer of the Government Girls High School here, Jagjeet Singh, said that they had kept roses to welcome first time voters but it only took a little while for them to run out.