Punjab assembly elections : Residents seek FIR, hefty fines on political parties for illegal posters

Defacement of public and private properties ahead of the state assembly elections by illegally pasting the posters has rubbed the city residents up the wrong way, with several of them criticising leaders and politicians of undoing all the work done under such projects as the Smart City Mission with these defacements.

Posters put up by candidates from all the parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) among others can be seen pasted in large numbers at park walls, bridges, government and private properties in most parts of the city.

The same were also see pasted on the boundary wall of the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) sub zone office near Middha chow, before the civic body teams removed them.

Taking action, members of different non-governmental oraganisations (NGO) and independent activists have sought an FIR and imposition of hefty fines against not only leaders indulging in the practice, but also the contractors and printers who facilitate it.

Social activist Dr SB Pandhi said hefty penalties should be imposed against the violators to discourage the practice, adding, “Even as the authorities have removed posters from the walls of MC sub office and a park near the office, the remains of the posers, which cannot be removed, still dot the properties.”

“As a solution for this problem, the authorities should provide certain prominent sites to the candidates where they can install the posters for campaigning. Defacing properties should to be allowed at any cost as it defeats the purpose of developing a smart city,” he further suggested.

Earlier in 2020, the MC had approved a resolution to impose a penalty of up to ₹50,000 for printing of illegal hoardings in the city, but alleged political interference has kept the civic body from taking any concrete action at the ground level.

RTI activist Kuldeep Khaira said the leaders and contractors have now started pasting the posters at night in a bid to avoid the drawing attention of the authorities. He added that the act results in a loss to public exchequer as well as losses for owners of private properties as it requires repainting of walls.

An Atam Nagar area resident, Amanpreet Singh said several supporters of a leader accompany the staff while pasting the posters and even harass the public for raising objections.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, meanwhile, said different teams have been deputed in all the four zones and the posters from the properties are removed as soon as a complaint is raised.

He added that the power to take action against the candidates lies with assistant returning officers appointed by the Election Commission of India and that the MC could at best deploy more personnel to remove the illegal posters and hoardings.