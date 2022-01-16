Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab assembly elections: Valuables worth 40 crore seized since model code of conduct imposed
chandigarh news

Punjab assembly elections: Valuables worth 40 crore seized since model code of conduct imposed

After the model code of conduct came into force in Punjab for assembly elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth ₹40.31 crore in violation of the code till January 14
Published on Jan 16, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on Jan 16, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in the state for the Vidhan Sabha elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth 40.31 crore in violation of the code till January 14.

Chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju said on Saturday that the surveillance teams have seized 2.72 lakh litres of liquor worth 81 lakh. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to 38.93 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of 14 lakh, he added.

The chief electoral officer said 1,064 highly sensitive areas have been identified. Besides, 2,222 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said, adding that out of these persons, preventive action had already been initiated against 894, while the remaining would also be brought to book. He said from the security point of view, preventive measures had been taken against 118 persons. He said 2,064 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 239 cases is under process. As many as 3,692 nakas were operational across the state, he added.

The MCC teams have also removed 53,610 defacements of public properties and 14,911 on private properties.

As per the directions of the election commission, Dr Raju said till date 3,23,102 licensed weapons have been deposited in the state, whereas 20 without licenses weapons were. He said 84.3 percent of staff to be deployed in election duties have got their first dose of Covid vaccine, while 49.9 percent of staff are fully vaccinated.

