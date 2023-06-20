Punjab assembly passes resolution seeking release rural development funds within week

Chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann during the special session of the Punjab assembly said the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government had amended the rural development act after assuming power in the state, but alleged that the Centre has failed to release the funds.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arriving at the Punjab assembly House on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The CM, who was speaking on a resolution against the delay in the release of rural development funds(RDF), said the Centre had been creating hurdles in the working of non-Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the state-level, before expressing hope that the Centre would clear the pending funds within a week.

Mann said the state would move the Supreme Court.if the funds were not released within a week.

The CM further criticised the governor, saying their tole was to take up the state’s issues with the Centre, but he creating hurdles in the state’s functioning.

“With ₹3,622 crore the entire rural Punjab will get new roads, mandis needs to be rebuild,” Mann said, adding, “What if we stop giving food grain from Punjab how would they manange, but this would not happen, Punjab is large hearted and we don’t get into the petty things.”

The House was set to take up discussion on a resolution on seeking release of rural development funds to the tune of ₹3,622 crore, pending since four procurement seasons.

Taking part in the discussion on the release of resource development funds (RDF), Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Sukhwinder Sukhi said the AAP-led government may say that the state had no development in the past 70 years, but minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has accepted that farmers and Punjab have done a lot for the nation. He demanded time for speaking in the house to raise people’s problems.

Sukhi further suggested creating a discretionary fund for MLAs. “You are demanding RDF from the Centre but strangulating MLAs of the opposition by not allowing them to take up the issues of their constituencies,” he said.

Jagrup Singh Gill of AAP, meanwhile, said RDF, which was important to ensure the development of rural areas, has been mandated by the Parliament and cannot be stopped arbitrarily.

Congress stages walk-out

Congress members of legislative assembly (MLA), led by leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, on Tuesday staged a walk-out of the Vidhan Sabha over the cancellation of question hour.