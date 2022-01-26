Punjab assembly polls: 12 candidates file nomination papers on day 1

Twelve candidates on Tuesday filed their papers on the first day of filing of nominations for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 20.

Of the 12 nominees, five are from Ludhiana district (two from Gill and three from Dakha constituency). Two nominations each were received in Muktsar and Faridkot constituencies. One each nomination was received in Tarn Taran, Ropar and Bathinda districts.

February 1 is last date of submission of nominations papers, followed by scrutiny on February 3 which is also last date of withdrawal of nomination.

While Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Ranjit Singh Brahmpura filed nomination from Khadoor Sahib, Khushaldeep Singh Dhillon of Congress submitted papers from Faridkot. Also, Akali candidates Kanwarjit Singh filed papers from Muktsar, Jagmeet Singh Brar from Maur and Manpreet Singh Ayali from Dakha.

Online option available

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said the facility of online nominations was also available for the candidates who have to take an oath before the returning officer in person. For those who want to file nominations with the returning officer only two persons are allowed to accompany the the candidates owing to the Covid-19 protocol.

