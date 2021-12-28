Punjab assembly polls: Former Mohali mayor Kulwant joins AAP, likely to get ticket

Eyeing to contest the Punjab assembly elections from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, real estate baron and former mayor, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

He was inducted into the party in the presence of AAP’s Punjab president and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha.

Mann said Kulwant Singh’s familiarity with Mohali’s issues and voters will help AAP a great deal. In a press conference, Mann said, “Chandigarh proved that people are the real power in a democracy. And the people of Punjab have already decided to depart from traditional parties to elect an honest government that prefers development.” Mann thanked the voters of Chandigarh for choosing AAP that was contesting Chandigarh MC elections for the first time.

Chadha said, “The people of Punjab will choose Arvind Kejriwal’s model of honest governance just like Chandigarh gave a chance to Kejriwal.”

Kulwant Singh said, “I’m impressed by Kejriwal’s model of development in Delhi. Their works in the field of education, health and basic amenities are commendable. I’m looking forward to serving people with AAP.”

Kulwant Singh’s political journey started around two decades ago when in 1995 he contested the municipal committee elections and won from ward number 21. He served as a senior vice-president in the municipal corporation from 1995 to 2000 and was the president till 2005. In 2014, he unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Fatehgarh Sahib, but then became the first mayor of the municipal corporation of Mohali in 2015 with the support of the Congress. Later, in 2017, he joined SAD. But, was expelled on January 16 this year for “anti-party activities” after he decided to contest the 2020 civic polls independently.

Kulwant Singh is the owner of Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL) and has an annual turnover of ₹1,200 crore. In 1988, he developed a colony in Janta Nagar, Kharar, the first residential enclave to be approved in Punjab.