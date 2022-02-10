Punjab assembly polls: One-fifth of state’s polling stations declared ‘vulnerable’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared at least 22% (over one-fifth) of the total polling stations in Punjab as “vulnerable” for the state assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 20.

Of a total of 24,740 polling stations, the ECI has identified 5,337 as susceptible to a law-and-order problem on the polling day.

Ludhiana district has the highest number of 712 “vulnerable” polling stations, followed by Jalandhar (488), Fazilka (391) and Ferozepur (325). Malerkotla district has the least number of “vulnerable” polling stations at 39, followed by Faridkot (43), Mansa (93) and Sangrur (103).

“We will ensure adequate security at all these “vulnerable” stations for which a plan is being prepared,” said an EC official.

Also, 17 constituencies have been identified as “expenditure sensitive” where expenses by a candidate each on the polls are expected to exceed the maximum limit of ₹40 lakh. Ludhiana district has the highest number of such constituencies at four, including Sahnewal, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar and Gill, followed by Amritsar at three, including Majitha, Amritsar Central and Amritsar East, and Bathinda’s Rampura Phul, Bathinda Urban and Maur.

Other constituencies likely to be on the higher side of expenditure are Lambi and Giderbaha in Muktsar district, Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar, Sunam in Sangrur, Sanour in Patiala district and Pathankot.

The EC has also identified at least 2.38 lakh voters in certain pockets of the state as “vulnerable”. There are total of 2.15 crore voters registered in the updated electoral rolls. Most of the vulnerable voters are in Jalandhar (1.26 lakh), followed by Ludhiana (49,109), Amritsar (21,199), Pathankot (6,716) and Sangrur (4,560).

The EC has decided to ensure proper security in these areas.

65 companies of central forces allotted

The Union government has allotted 65 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) for the assembly polls in the state. Of these, 55 companies have already been deployed. The state chief electoral office had demanded 100 CAPF companies.

As many as 1,304 candidates, the highest ever, are in the fray from the state’s 117 segments that will witness a multi-cornered contest between the ruling Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) coalition and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a farmers’ outfit.

Of the total nominees, 826 are contesting as independents.

