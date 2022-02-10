Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab assembly polls: One-fifth of state’s polling stations declared ‘vulnerable’
chandigarh news

Punjab assembly polls: One-fifth of state’s polling stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Also, EC identifies 17 seats where expenses by a candidate each on polls expected to exceed the maximum limit of ₹40 lakh
A policeman stands guard outside a sealed ‘strong room’ containing electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other poll material ahead of the Punjab assembly elections in Amritsar.
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 02:30 AM IST
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared at least 22% (over one-fifth) of the total polling stations in Punjab as “vulnerable” for the state assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 20.

Of a total of 24,740 polling stations, the ECI has identified 5,337 as susceptible to a law-and-order problem on the polling day.

Ludhiana district has the highest number of 712 “vulnerable” polling stations, followed by Jalandhar (488), Fazilka (391) and Ferozepur (325). Malerkotla district has the least number of “vulnerable” polling stations at 39, followed by Faridkot (43), Mansa (93) and Sangrur (103).

“We will ensure adequate security at all these “vulnerable” stations for which a plan is being prepared,” said an EC official.

Also, 17 constituencies have been identified as “expenditure sensitive” where expenses by a candidate each on the polls are expected to exceed the maximum limit of 40 lakh. Ludhiana district has the highest number of such constituencies at four, including Sahnewal, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar and Gill, followed by Amritsar at three, including Majitha, Amritsar Central and Amritsar East, and Bathinda’s Rampura Phul, Bathinda Urban and Maur.

RELATED STORIES

Other constituencies likely to be on the higher side of expenditure are Lambi and Giderbaha in Muktsar district, Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar, Sunam in Sangrur, Sanour in Patiala district and Pathankot.

The EC has also identified at least 2.38 lakh voters in certain pockets of the state as “vulnerable”. There are total of 2.15 crore voters registered in the updated electoral rolls. Most of the vulnerable voters are in Jalandhar (1.26 lakh), followed by Ludhiana (49,109), Amritsar (21,199), Pathankot (6,716) and Sangrur (4,560).

The EC has decided to ensure proper security in these areas.

65 companies of central forces allotted

The Union government has allotted 65 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) for the assembly polls in the state. Of these, 55 companies have already been deployed. The state chief electoral office had demanded 100 CAPF companies.

As many as 1,304 candidates, the highest ever, are in the fray from the state’s 117 segments that will witness a multi-cornered contest between the ruling Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) coalition and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a farmers’ outfit.

Of the total nominees, 826 are contesting as independents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gurpreet Singh Nibber

Gurpreet Singh Nibber is a special correspondent with the Punjab bureau. He covers agriculture, power sector, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP