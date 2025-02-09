Punjab assembly proceedings go fully paperless

The proceedings of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha have been made fully paperless under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said digitisation will enhance the efficiency of MLAs and make it easier to trace records and decisions, and share information in a transparent manner. (HT File)

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said this will enhance the efficiency of MLAs and make it easier to trace records and decisions, and share information in a transparent manner.

The Speaker said the House proceedings are being telecast live on the official social media platforms of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and the Punjab government since 2022. NeVA was launched in the Punjab on September 23, 2023, to make information exchange easier in the House.