Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab assembly proceedings go fully paperless

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 09, 2025 08:58 AM IST

The Speaker said the House proceedings are being telecast live on the official social media platforms of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and the Punjab government since 2022. NeVA was launched in the Punjab on September 23, 2023, to make information exchange easier in the House.

The proceedings of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha have been made fully paperless under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said digitisation will enhance the efficiency of MLAs and make it easier to trace records and decisions, and share information in a transparent manner. (HT File)
Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said digitisation will enhance the efficiency of MLAs and make it easier to trace records and decisions, and share information in a transparent manner. (HT File)

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said this will enhance the efficiency of MLAs and make it easier to trace records and decisions, and share information in a transparent manner.

The Speaker said the House proceedings are being telecast live on the official social media platforms of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and the Punjab government since 2022. NeVA was launched in the Punjab on September 23, 2023, to make information exchange easier in the House.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On