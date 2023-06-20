Punjab assembly takes up discussion on rural development funds amid Congress walk-out

Congress members of legislative assembly (MLA), led by leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, on Tuesday staged a walk-out of the Vidhan Sabha over the cancellation of question hour. Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and other Congress MLAs staging a walk-out at Punjab assembly in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The House was set to take up discussion on a resolution on seeking release of rural development funds to the tune of ₹3,622 crore, pending since four procurement seasons.

Speaking of the same, agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said the state has amended the rural development act on the directions of the Centre, mandating the usage of the funds.

Chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann, meanwhile, said the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government had amended the act after assuming power, but the Centre has failed to release the funds. He further alleged that the Centre had been creating hurdles in the working of non-Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the state-level.

Taking part in the discussion on the release of resource development funds (RDF), Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Sukhwinder Sukhi said the AAP-led government may say that the state had no development in the past 70 years, but minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has accepted that farmers and Punjab have done a lot for the nation. He demanded time for speaking in the house to raise people’s problems.

Sukhi further suggested creating a discretionary fund for MLAs. “You are demanding RDF from the Centre but strangulating MLAs of the opposition by not allowing them to take up the issues of their constituencies,” he said.

Jagrup Singh Gill of AAP, meanwhile, said RDF, which was important to ensure the development of rural areas, has been mandated by the Parliament and cannot be stopped arbitrarily.