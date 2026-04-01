Punjab: Barnala girl selected for Japan science event

A Class XII girl from a government school in Barnala is among three students from Punjab and 56 from across the country selected for the Sakura Science High School Programme, under which Japan invites students from various countries for a scientific exchange. Alisha Rani is a student of Government Senior Secondary Smart School (Girls) in Barnala.

Deputy commissioner Harpreet Singh said Alisha Rani, 17, a student of Government Senior Secondary Smart School (Girls) in Barnala, has been selected by the department of school education and literacy under the Union ministry of education. The DC lauded the hard work of the student.

The May 24-30 tour of Japan aims to provide students with valuable exposure and knowledge in science and technology.

District education officer (secondary) Suneet Inder Singh said selections for the programme were made at the national level on the basis of academic excellence. “Alisha has consistently performed well, having qualified the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) scholarship examination and receiving a scholarship of ₹12,000 annually since Class 8. She secured a merit position in Class VIII and scored an impressive 97% in Class X.

Crediting her school principal and teachers with her selection, Alisha Rani said the tour would provide her with a opportunity to learn about advancements in science and technology.

Her parents, Ashu Kumar and Rimpi Rani, who make their living through menial jobs, said Alisha had brought laurels to the family.