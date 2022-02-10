Punjab Basketball Association president, members of sporting fraternity condemn vandalising of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi’s statue

The sporting fraternity on Wednesday condemned the vandalising of Arjuna Awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi’s statue at his namesake stadium in Gureh village, Jagraon.

Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said unidentified individuals had late on Tuesday night vandalised the statue and later set it on fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PBA president RS Gill expressed displeasure at the news, saying, “This is really disgraceful to the deceased Arjuna awardee basketballer. He was a passionate player and a good human.”

Echoing the sentiment, Dhaliwal said, “Smashing a statue of a sports legend is an unfortunate and shameful act. He dedicated his life to earn laurels for the state and the country. I am sure that the police will book the guilty who have played with the sentiments of the sportspersons.”

Other Arjuna awardees including fellow basketball player Sajjan Singh Cheema, volleyball player Sukhpal Brar also expressed their anger at the same.

Sumesh Chaddha and Brij Goyal of the District Basketball Association also condemned the incident, adding that the culprits should be punished for their actions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}