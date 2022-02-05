Punjab bir theft: Three get life term for dera follower’s murder

Faridkot: A Faridkot court on Friday sentenced three men, who were accused of killing a Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower on June 13, 2016, to life imprisonment. The court rejected pleas for leniency by their counsel, who argued that the three convicts are poor and their family members are dependent on them.

On June 13, 2016, at 5.15am, three persons entered Gurdev’s shop and opened fire. They fled from the spot leaving Gurdev badly injured. He sustained multiple bullet injuries, including one in the head. He succumbed to his injuries on June 17, 2016. The accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and Ashok Kumar, both residents of Kohala village in Ferozepur district, and Jaswant Singh, alias Kala, of Muktsar.

Dera follower Gurdev used to run a grocery shop in front of a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot, from where a “bir” (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen on June 1, 2015. The special investigation team (SIT) probing 2015 sacrilege cases found that Gurdev was also involved in the theft of a ‘bir’. After the theft incident, he was questioned by various investigation agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

SIT member inspector Dalbir Singh, who was also the investigation officer of Gurdev’s murder case, said that during the investigation, it was found that Gurdev was also involved in the theft of a ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala. “Sukhjinder Singh and Ranjit Singh Neela first stopped at Gurdev’s shop and he showed them way inside the gurdwara after which they stole the ‘bir’. Punjab Police SITs never had a chance to question him as he was killed in 2016, when these cases were probed by CBI,” he added.

Additional district and session judge Jagdeep Singh Marok said that the accused Gurpreet Singh, Ashok Kumar and Jaswant Singh, have been held guilty and convicted under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. “But they are acquitted of the allegations levelled against them for the offence under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201(disappearance of evidence) of the IPC,” he added.

A police officer privy with the investigation said Gurdev was killed under a conspiracy after he was suspected to be involved in the sacrilege incident. However, the court observed that undoubtedly, there is nothing on record to show as to what could be the motive behind the murder of Gurdev.