Punjab BJP’s virtual warriors countering anti-farmer narrative, spreading party reach

As the Election Commission of India has banned poll rallies, social media platforms are the new battleground among the parties. In its first ever ‘on-its-own’ election in Punjab on the heels of farmers’ year-long protest against the three central agricultural laws, the BJP is trying hard to change its ‘anti-Punjab’ and ‘anti-farmer’ image and the narrative through social media.

Having negligible presence on the social media until a few weeks back, the Punjab unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now actively visible and gradually spreading its reach. Behind the virtual campaigning of the party is a strong team of 50-odd professionals and volunteers whom the party roped in especially for the assembly polls. The team comprises cartoonists, video editors, content writers and social media managers.

The main theme of the party’s social media campaign for the Punjab polls is #NawanPunjabBhajpaDeNaal and the team works round-the-clock from its war room at SAS Nagar’s Bestech Square Mall in Phase 9.

When it comes to resources, whether human or monetary, the saffron party is comfortable. Party’s well-established IT Cell in the national capital backs up the Punjab team in boosting its campaigns. The team also creates content for WhatsApp groups.

The Punjab BJP has notable presence on Facebook with party’s official page having nearly 66,000 followers, but its visibility on Twitter in negligible. Party’s Twitter account — #NawanPunjabBJPdeNaal — has less than 1,000 followers.

On Facebook, the party now has more than 10 pages where the campaigns are run. The social media team is also taking care of the individual accounts of senior Punjab BJP leaders as well.

Head of party’s social media team, Rajat Sharma, whose IT company was roped in by the party, said he was a BJP volunteer as well. “We discuss daily the strategy for the day. Sometimes we have to take sudden calls as well. For example, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to visit Ferozepur, the Congress launched a #GoBackModi campaign. Our team was quick to counter it with #PunjabWelcomesModi that trended aggressively,” said Sharma.

He said the latest campaign of the Punjab BJP #KejriwalTicketDalal was also a big hit. However, party’s biggest challenge is huge following of a few pages being run from outside Punjab that portray the BJP and the RSS as “anti-Sikhs”. “It’s a challenge but we are countering such content as well,” said Sharma.

