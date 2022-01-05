Punjab cabinet nod for 2,000 internet allowance to 8.67 lakh students

Chandigarh : The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday decided to give a one-time internet allowance of ₹2,000 to all 8.67 lakh students studying in higher educational institutions in the state to enable them to continue their studies online during the Covid pandemic.

The decision approved by the cabinet at a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will benefit the students of technical, medical and other higher education colleges and universities in the state irrespective of whether they government, private or aided institutions. “The allowance is being given to help them access the internet facility for the purpose to continue their study while attending online classes in the Covid pandemic times,” the CM said after the cabinet meeting, asking the students to submit their details to their institutions at the earliest.

The cabinet also approved the “Punjab Government Rozgar Guarantee for Youth Scheme (PRAGTY) 2022” formulated by the employment generation, skill development and training department to facilitate jobs, foreign study and skill training. At the state level, PRAGTY will be implemented by the Punjab Skill Development Mission, Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar & Karobar Mission, C-PYTE, Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute.

“There are large numbers of the Punjab youth who are not able to get employment due to various reasons. The scheme has been formulated to provide every possible facilitation to the unemployed youth of the state to help him become gainfully employed,” according to an official spokesperson.

In recognition of the outstanding contribution of Punjabi hockey players of the Indian Team, which brought laurels for country in the Tokyo Olympic Games-2020, the cabinet also gave approval to offer appointments to them as PCS/DSPs to those having minimum qualification as graduation. The CM handed over appointment letters to seven players, besides announcing the decision to promote the team captain who was already posted as DSP in Punjab police to the rank of superintendent of police.

Mid-day meal workers’ remuneration hiked

The cabinet gave nod to hike remuneration of existing mid-day meal workers (cook-cum-helpers) working under Mid Day Meal Scheme (60:40) from ₹2,200 to ₹3,000 per month for 12 months in a year. This move would aim at enhancing the wages of such workers under mid-day meal programme to provide financial relief so that these workers could perform their duties more efficiently.

The upgrade of sub-tehsil Mehal Kalan in Barnala district and Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur district as tehsils/sub-divisions was also approved. The cabinet approved a sum of ₹6.65 crore for gaushalals. Of this, ₹4.03 crore would be spent to clear outstanding liabilities of 20 Government Cattle Pounds and ₹2.62 crore for the running cost for these cattle pounds for next three months.

Reply to Raj Bhawan’s queries on jobs bill sent: CM

On the state government’s standoff with the governor over delaying assent to the Bill for regularising the services of 36,000 contractual employees, Channi said the government had replied to queries put by the Raj Bhawan and was waiting for him to clear the legislation. “If he does not clear the bill, we will meet him on Thursday. The governor should not play politics,” the CM said, attributing the delay to the BJP’s pressure on him (governor). Channi had threatened to stage a sit-in against the governor for not clearing the jobs bill. However, the governor sent it back to the government with six queries relating to pending court cases, reservation and funding.