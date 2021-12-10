Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab cabinet nod to regularise 4,587 contractual safai sewaks, sewermen
chandigarh news

Punjab cabinet nod to regularise 4,587 contractual safai sewaks, sewermen

Regularisation of these employees will put an additional annual burden of ₹46 crore during first three years of probation, according to an official release
After the probation period, annual increment and other allowances would be paid and the financial burden would be borne by the Punjab urban local bodies department.
Published on Dec 10, 2021 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab cabinet on Thursday gave the go-ahead to regularise the services of 4,587 safai sewaks and sewermen working on contract basis in the urban local bodies department.

The regularisation of these employees would put an additional annual financial burden of 46 crore during the first three years of probation, according to an official release. After the probation period, annual increment and other allowances would be paid. This financial burden would be borne by the urban local bodies department.

Punjabi mandatory for direct recruitment

It was decided to implement the requisite qualification of Punjabi language for direct recruitment in the boards, corporations, commissions, authorities, etc. along with all the departments in letter and spirit. The cabinet also directed the departments to immediately amend the service rules to make provision of knowledge of Punjabi language compulsory under section 17 of the Punjab Civil Services (General and Common Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994.

It declared the activity of excavation of brick earth/ordinary earth from area up to 2 acres and depth up to 3 feet as non-mining activity to ensure the supply of bricks at affordable rates. The brick kiln owners will have to apply for licence as per Form ‘A’ and obtain the license in Form ‘B’ for the purpose. The places where excavation is done beyond above specified limits, the case would be dealt with under the Punjab Minor Mineral Rules (PMMR), 2013, and prevailing guidelines. The brick kiln owners had submitted representations highlighting the problems in obtaining environment clearance besides other issues.

RELATED STORIES

Reduced power tariff from Nov 1

It also decided to give relief of 3 per unit in power tariff to domestic consumers having sanctioned load up to 7 kW from November 1 instead of December 1. The decision would involve a financial burden of 151 crore on the state exchequer.

Acceding to the consent of the management of the Government Aided Private School, Public High School, Kukarpind, in Jalandhar district, the cabinet gave the approval to take over of the school by the government in public interest along with all the assets. It also decided to take over Janta High School, Phuldiwal, in the district (private school affiliated to PSEB) which remained closed since 2008.

Regularisation of standalone buildings

Another decision was to facilitate regularisation of standalone buildings which were constructed without prior permission of the housing and urban development department outside municipal limits, urban estates and industrial focal points on “as-is-where-is basis” by charging regularisation fee. The applications can be submitted till December 31, 2022, said the spokesperson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP