Punjab cabinet nod to regularise 4,587 contractual safai sewaks, sewermen

The Punjab cabinet on Thursday gave the go-ahead to regularise the services of 4,587 safai sewaks and sewermen working on contract basis in the urban local bodies department.

The regularisation of these employees would put an additional annual financial burden of ₹46 crore during the first three years of probation, according to an official release. After the probation period, annual increment and other allowances would be paid. This financial burden would be borne by the urban local bodies department.

Punjabi mandatory for direct recruitment

It was decided to implement the requisite qualification of Punjabi language for direct recruitment in the boards, corporations, commissions, authorities, etc. along with all the departments in letter and spirit. The cabinet also directed the departments to immediately amend the service rules to make provision of knowledge of Punjabi language compulsory under section 17 of the Punjab Civil Services (General and Common Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994.

It declared the activity of excavation of brick earth/ordinary earth from area up to 2 acres and depth up to 3 feet as non-mining activity to ensure the supply of bricks at affordable rates. The brick kiln owners will have to apply for licence as per Form ‘A’ and obtain the license in Form ‘B’ for the purpose. The places where excavation is done beyond above specified limits, the case would be dealt with under the Punjab Minor Mineral Rules (PMMR), 2013, and prevailing guidelines. The brick kiln owners had submitted representations highlighting the problems in obtaining environment clearance besides other issues.

Reduced power tariff from Nov 1

It also decided to give relief of ₹3 per unit in power tariff to domestic consumers having sanctioned load up to 7 kW from November 1 instead of December 1. The decision would involve a financial burden of ₹151 crore on the state exchequer.

Acceding to the consent of the management of the Government Aided Private School, Public High School, Kukarpind, in Jalandhar district, the cabinet gave the approval to take over of the school by the government in public interest along with all the assets. It also decided to take over Janta High School, Phuldiwal, in the district (private school affiliated to PSEB) which remained closed since 2008.

Regularisation of standalone buildings

Another decision was to facilitate regularisation of standalone buildings which were constructed without prior permission of the housing and urban development department outside municipal limits, urban estates and industrial focal points on “as-is-where-is basis” by charging regularisation fee. The applications can be submitted till December 31, 2022, said the spokesperson.