Punjab Cabinet okays home delivery of wheat flour to 1.54 cr beneficiaries
The Punjab cabinet on Monday approved the home delivery of wheat flour to 1.54 crore beneficiaries. The supply of flour to the beneficiaries will start from October 1 and will be implemented in three phases.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Under the new scheme, a home delivery service will introduce the concept of mobile fair price shops (MPS).
Accepting the proposal put forward by the state’s food and civil supplies department for home delivery of flour under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) scheme, the state has been divided into eight zones and the service shall commence in one zone in the first phase, in two zones in the second phase and in the remaining five zones in the last and third phase.
A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be created by MARKFED that will deliver flour to 1.5 crore beneficiaries of the NFSA scheme in 40 lakh households for the delivery of 8.7 lakh tonnes of wheat or flour (72,500 tonnes annually). In the scheme, 5 kg atta or wheat will be supplied at a cost of ₹2 per kg to each beneficiary.
According to a spokesperson from the chief minister’s office, the government will offer the option of home delivery of flour to the beneficiaries. “Any beneficiary who wishes to physically collect his entitlement of wheat from a fair price shop (FPS) will have the option to opt out through a web application. The delivery cycle of distribution shall now be changed from quarterly to the monthly cycle. The MPS will be a transport vehicle preferably fitted with GPS and cameras to live stream the handing over of flour to the beneficiary. It shall mandatorily have the facility of weighing scales in order to satisfy the customer about the weight of the flour delivered,” the spokesperson said.
All mandatory requirements of biometric verification, handing over of printed weight slip to the beneficiary, etc. shall be provided by the MPS, he added.
The Cabinet also decided that the state government will bear the cost of grinding wheat into flour even as the guidelines framed under the NFSA allowed the recovery of these grinding charges from the beneficiary, saving about ₹170 crore for the beneficiaries as regards their present expenditure on converting wheat into flour.
-
BKU (Charuni) reiterates demand for ₹500 bonus on wheat MSP
A group of farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, on Monday held protests in Kurukshetra. Farmers affiliated with BKU (Charuni) also gathered at the deputy commissioners' offices in Ambala and Yamunanagar to protest over their pending demands. District union presidents Malkit Singh and Sanju Gudiana handed over a memorandum of demands, addressed to the chief minister, to the respective district authorities.
-
Jind villagers accuse 2 teachers of coming to work drunk, shut down school in protest
Students, accompanied by their parents and other villagers, on Monday shutdown the Government Senior Secondary School at Jind's Brahamanwas village while accusing two teachers of coming to work under the influence of alcohol. A local resident, Rahul Sharma, said two teachers have been visiting the school after consuming liquor. Julana block education officer Shiv Narayan Sharma said he has informed the Jind education officer about the incident.
-
Recruitment of 4,850 clerks: HC censures Haryana Staff Selection Commission
The Punjab and Haryana high court has come down heavily on the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for mismanagement in exam conducted for 4,850 posts of clerks in Haryana in 2019. “This court highly deprecates the apathetic and indifferent approach adopted by the commission. The commission is censured to be careful in future,” the bench of justice Arun Monga observed, giving last chance to the commission.
-
Domestic power supply improves in Haryana, no relief for industries yet
As per reports, industries, especially in Panipat and Karnal, are reeling under acute shortage of power and unscheduled power outage at night for the past two weeks, leading to steep fall in production. Bhim Rana, president of Panipat Dyers' Association, said there is no power supply to the industries after 8pm for the past three weeks and production has dipped to around 50%. Agriculture implements industry in Karnal is also suffering from power outages.
-
Power pangs: Haryana, Adani Power to sign supplementary PPA to get 1,050MW power generated from domestic coal
Following negotiations, the Haryana government will sign a supplementary power purchase agreement with Adani Power Ltd for supply of about 1,050MW power generated from domestic coal at the agreed tariff of ₹2.94 per unit. The state government was criticised for not being able to force Adani Power to supply 1,424MW of contracted power to Haryana, thus compounding the power shortage.
