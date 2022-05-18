Punjab chief minister announces 2.5 crore for Punjab and Haryana HC Bar

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday visited the Punjab and Haryana high court and announced ₹2.5 crore for the welfare of the Bar members and developmental works. It was his first visit to the Bar after taking over as CM in March. He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha. Chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha also attended the brief event.

Annual exhibition at Govt College of Art

Chandigarh Government College of Art, Sector 10, will showcase its 55th Annual Art Exhibition from May 19 to 22. UT adviser Dharam Pal will inaugurate the exhibition, which will feature over 700 works, at 5 pm on Wednesday. The four-day exhibition will remain on display at the college’s SL Parasher Art Gallery from 10 am to 5 pm.

Man held with 8.5 kg ganja

Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested Balwinder of Raipur Khurd village and recovered 8.5 kg ganja from his possession. He was arrested by a police team near Makhan Majra Barrier, Sukhna choe. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Police arrest man with illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested Pardeep, 42, of Kishangarh village for allegedly possessing illicit liquor near Marri Wali Gali, Kishangarh Chowk. Authorities recovered 75 quarters of country-made liquor. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the IT Park police station.

PU entrance tests to start from June 26

Chandigarh Panjab University will start holding entrance tests for admission to the 2022-2023 academic session from June 26. A common entrance test for undergraduate students will be held on the day, while nine separate entrances will be held for various courses including BA/BCom, LLB (honours) five-year integrated course on July 3, LLB three-year on July 31, for post graduate students on August 6 and August 7. The final entrance test for MPhil and PhD courses will be held on September 18.

UT adviser discusses pendency of applications

Chandigarh A meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of UT adviser Dharam Pal to discuss the pendency of applications in March beyond the prescribed time frame under the Right to Service Act. The adviser asked all concerned heads of the department to clear all pending applications in the stipulated time period and deliver timely services.

Hayer lays foundation of new block at CGC

Chandigarh Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Hayer on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the New Academic Block 4 at CGC Jhanjeri. The block will have smart classrooms in an environment-friendly building. Speaking on the occasion, Hayer stressed on the need to encourage imagination, originality and creativity in students.

RoundGlass Punjab FC clinch U-15 title

Chandigarh RoundGlass Punjab FC clinched the U-15 title at the JSW Youth Cup, defeating Sports Odisha 1-0 in the final held in Bellary, Karnataka. Stephen Ngurchhuanmawia scored the only goal of the game to help his side add another trophy to their cabinet. The club had also won the U-18 category of the competition in March.

UT boxing teams for Nationals named

Chandigarh Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association announced the boys and girls teams that will compete at the National Boxing Championship, scheduled to be held for sub-juniors at Bellary, Karnataka, from May 17 to 29. Teams: (Boys) Sidharth, Nitin, Akshit, Amandev, Nikhil, Naman, Anshuman, Anantveer, Harsh Joon, Dev Hanu, Shubham, Lven Gulia. Coaches: Mukesh Kumar, Anand Kumar. (Girls): Tanvi, Nisha, Komal, Tamana, Mehak, Arshdeep Kaur, Suhani, Shrishti, Kaniska, Mamta, Nidhi, Aaditi. Coaches: Ritu Chadhary, Mahashweta.

Tennis: Top seeds ease into quarters

Chandigarh Top seeds Trishubh Kumar and Agnivesh Bhardwaj, both from Haryana, on Tuesday won their respective boys U-14 and boys U-18 pre-quarterfinal matches in the National Rankings Championship, being held at the Roots Tennis Academy, Zirakpur.