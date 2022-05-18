Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab chief minister announces 2.5 crore for Punjab and Haryana HC Bar
chandigarh news

Punjab chief minister announces 2.5 crore for Punjab and Haryana HC Bar

In his first visit to the Punjab and Haryana HC after taking over as Punjab chief minister, Bhagwant Mann was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 crore for Punjab and Haryana HC Bar. (HT File)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced 2.5 crore for Punjab and Haryana HC Bar. (HT File)
Updated on May 18, 2022 02:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday visited the Punjab and Haryana high court and announced 2.5 crore for the welfare of the Bar members and developmental works. It was his first visit to the Bar after taking over as CM in March. He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha. Chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha also attended the brief event.

Annual exhibition at Govt College of Art

Chandigarh Government College of Art, Sector 10, will showcase its 55th Annual Art Exhibition from May 19 to 22. UT adviser Dharam Pal will inaugurate the exhibition, which will feature over 700 works, at 5 pm on Wednesday. The four-day exhibition will remain on display at the college’s SL Parasher Art Gallery from 10 am to 5 pm.

Man held with 8.5 kg ganja

Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested Balwinder of Raipur Khurd village and recovered 8.5 kg ganja from his possession. He was arrested by a police team near Makhan Majra Barrier, Sukhna choe. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Police arrest man with illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested Pardeep, 42, of Kishangarh village for allegedly possessing illicit liquor near Marri Wali Gali, Kishangarh Chowk. Authorities recovered 75 quarters of country-made liquor. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the IT Park police station.

PU entrance tests to start from June 26

Chandigarh Panjab University will start holding entrance tests for admission to the 2022-2023 academic session from June 26. A common entrance test for undergraduate students will be held on the day, while nine separate entrances will be held for various courses including BA/BCom, LLB (honours) five-year integrated course on July 3, LLB three-year on July 31, for post graduate students on August 6 and August 7. The final entrance test for MPhil and PhD courses will be held on September 18.

UT adviser discusses pendency of applications

Chandigarh A meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of UT adviser Dharam Pal to discuss the pendency of applications in March beyond the prescribed time frame under the Right to Service Act. The adviser asked all concerned heads of the department to clear all pending applications in the stipulated time period and deliver timely services.

Hayer lays foundation of new block at CGC

Chandigarh Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Hayer on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the New Academic Block 4 at CGC Jhanjeri. The block will have smart classrooms in an environment-friendly building. Speaking on the occasion, Hayer stressed on the need to encourage imagination, originality and creativity in students.

RoundGlass Punjab FC clinch U-15 title

Chandigarh RoundGlass Punjab FC clinched the U-15 title at the JSW Youth Cup, defeating Sports Odisha 1-0 in the final held in Bellary, Karnataka. Stephen Ngurchhuanmawia scored the only goal of the game to help his side add another trophy to their cabinet. The club had also won the U-18 category of the competition in March.

UT boxing teams for Nationals named

Chandigarh Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association announced the boys and girls teams that will compete at the National Boxing Championship, scheduled to be held for sub-juniors at Bellary, Karnataka, from May 17 to 29. Teams: (Boys) Sidharth, Nitin, Akshit, Amandev, Nikhil, Naman, Anshuman, Anantveer, Harsh Joon, Dev Hanu, Shubham, Lven Gulia. Coaches: Mukesh Kumar, Anand Kumar. (Girls): Tanvi, Nisha, Komal, Tamana, Mehak, Arshdeep Kaur, Suhani, Shrishti, Kaniska, Mamta, Nidhi, Aaditi. Coaches: Ritu Chadhary, Mahashweta.

Tennis: Top seeds ease into quarters

Chandigarh Top seeds Trishubh Kumar and Agnivesh Bhardwaj, both from Haryana, on Tuesday won their respective boys U-14 and boys U-18 pre-quarterfinal matches in the National Rankings Championship, being held at the Roots Tennis Academy, Zirakpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police registered a case after the theft of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh, jewellery was reported from Sector 23, Chandigarh. (HT File)

    Chandigarh | 2 lakh, jewellery stolen from Sector 23 house, case registered

    Police booked unidentified persons for allegedly breaking into a house in Sector 23 and stealing 2 lakh, and jewellery while the owners were away at a social gathering in New Delhi. In his complaint, a resident of Sector 23, Pyare Lal, reported the theft at his house. A case was registered at the Sector 17 police station. Police are going through the CCTV footage to trace the accused.

  • Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit distributing the books and with stationery among government school students. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    300 Chandigarh government school students provided, books, stationery kits

    The Competent Foundation, in association with the Chandigarh education department, on Tuesday held the second school-kit-distribution event at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 18. The kits, which included water bottles, lunch boxes, NCERT syllabus books, notebooks, geometry boxes and school bags, were distributed among 300 Class 10 students from different government schools. Competent Foundation president Sanjay Tandon apprised the dignitaries about the projects being run by the foundation.

  • Panchkula police booked two men for carrying cattle in overloaded pickup truck. (HT Filr)

    Two held in Panchkula for carrying cattle in overloaded pickup truck

    Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for overloading a pickup truck carrying cattle. Authorities had set up nakas after receiving a tip-off about the transfer of cattle in an overloaded truck with a Himachal registration number. The accused, identified as Amar Chand of Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Sohaib of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

  • Chandigarh Youth Congress Manoj Lubana president pressed for better cleanliness in the city and a reduction of tax burden. (HT File)

    Youth Congress presses for better cleanliness in Chandigarh, reduction of tax burden

    A Chandigarh Youth Congress team gave a memorandum to mayor Sarbjit Kaur on the city's drop in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 and the growing tax burden on city residents.

  • Chandigarh’s desert cooler pad vendors have struggled for survival since being displaced in 2019. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh’s evicted desert cooler pad vendors return to Sector 22

    The peak summer season has lured chick and cane weavers, who prepare pads for air coolers, back to the spots in Sector 22 that they claim to have been doing business from for over three generations. Preparing the cooling pads is a fast-dying business as per the vendors here. Chandigarh Chick and Cane Market Association president Lokesh Negi was also found sitting at the usual spot in Sector 22.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out