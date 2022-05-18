Punjab chief minister announces ₹2.5 crore for Punjab and Haryana HC Bar
Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday visited the Punjab and Haryana high court and announced ₹2.5 crore for the welfare of the Bar members and developmental works. It was his first visit to the Bar after taking over as CM in March. He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha. Chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha also attended the brief event.
Chandigarh | ₹2 lakh, jewellery stolen from Sector 23 house, case registered
Police booked unidentified persons for allegedly breaking into a house in Sector 23 and stealing ₹2 lakh, and jewellery while the owners were away at a social gathering in New Delhi. In his complaint, a resident of Sector 23, Pyare Lal, reported the theft at his house. A case was registered at the Sector 17 police station. Police are going through the CCTV footage to trace the accused.
300 Chandigarh government school students provided, books, stationery kits
The Competent Foundation, in association with the Chandigarh education department, on Tuesday held the second school-kit-distribution event at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 18. The kits, which included water bottles, lunch boxes, NCERT syllabus books, notebooks, geometry boxes and school bags, were distributed among 300 Class 10 students from different government schools. Competent Foundation president Sanjay Tandon apprised the dignitaries about the projects being run by the foundation.
Two held in Panchkula for carrying cattle in overloaded pickup truck
Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for overloading a pickup truck carrying cattle. Authorities had set up nakas after receiving a tip-off about the transfer of cattle in an overloaded truck with a Himachal registration number. The accused, identified as Amar Chand of Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Sohaib of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
Youth Congress presses for better cleanliness in Chandigarh, reduction of tax burden
A Chandigarh Youth Congress team gave a memorandum to mayor Sarbjit Kaur on the city's drop in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 and the growing tax burden on city residents.
Chandigarh’s evicted desert cooler pad vendors return to Sector 22
The peak summer season has lured chick and cane weavers, who prepare pads for air coolers, back to the spots in Sector 22 that they claim to have been doing business from for over three generations. Preparing the cooling pads is a fast-dying business as per the vendors here. Chandigarh Chick and Cane Market Association president Lokesh Negi was also found sitting at the usual spot in Sector 22.
