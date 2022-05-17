Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann launches ‘lok milni’, many return dejected

: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann here on Monday launched his government’s flagship ‘lok milni’ (public interaction) program for on-the-spot redressal of the people’s grievances.

Chief minister Mann and other top officials, including chief secretary Anirudh Tewari and director general of police VK Bhawra, and administrative heads of the departments heard the complaints.

“This is a humble step of my government to make sure that we facilitate the people for resolving their long pending administrative issues,” said the chief minister while launching this program here at Punjab Bhawan.

The maiden event, organised by the government after it took over on March 16, witnessed some unruly scenes and chaos as a number of people who gathered outside the venue for redressal of their grievances were turned back as it was decided that the complaints already listed with the chief minister’s office will be heard.

“There were 111 people who turned to the venue on their own, their complaints have been received and will be processed shortly,” said a secretary level officer, adding that they could not be entertained as the nature of their complaints was not known but all those will be resolved at the earliest.

Health minister Dr. Vijay Singla and chief secretary received their complaints.

According to the CM, the program is aimed to ensure a single window platform for redressal of people’s complaints.

“The top brass of my government will accompany me during the ‘lok milni’ to ensure that the matters flagged by people are immediately resolved on the spot,” the CM informed.

As many as 61 complaints were listed today before the CM during the ‘lok milni’ and he directed the top officers of the various departments present on the occasion to ensure immediate resolution in a time bound and result oriented manner.

The CM announced that he would personally monitor the status of these complaints every week.

Earlier, the program was named as ‘janta darbar’ but it was later renamed.

Addressing a complaint, the CM asked the department of social justice and empowerment to release the pending arrears of the ‘shagun scheme’ to the eligible beneficiaries. On another complaint, directions were issued to the water resources department to ensure that drinking water was supplied to each and every beneficiary without any prejudice.

On a complaint of Dr Seema Rani, whose husband had passed away during the Covid 19 pandemic about two years ago, the CM asked the officers to ensure that she gets a job at the earliest as per government’s policy.

The CM also issued instructions to various other departments for resolution of public grievances.

Additional chief secretary rank officers - Seema Jain, Sarabjit Singh, Anurag Aggarwal and Anurag Verma, principal secretaries Tejvir Singh, RK Ghanta, Alok Shekhar and Vivek Pratap Singh, secretary level officers - Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Sumedh Singh Gurjar, Ajoy Sharma and others were also present at the event.

