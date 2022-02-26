Punjab chief secy reviews status of calls received about people stranded in Ukraine
Punjab chief secretary Anirudh Tewari on Saturday reviewed the status of calls received at the state government’s dedicated 24x7 control room, set up to assist people stuck in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.
He directed all deputy commissioners, commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police to immediately update the data with passport numbers of all stranded people to ascertain how many are actually stuck there.
Chairing a high-level meeting at his office here, the chief secretary urged the affected people and their relatives to immediately contact Punjab government’s helpline numbers 1100 (to call from within Punjab) and +91-172-4111905 (to call from outside India). He said they have received 155 calls so far at the control room and the queries are being immediately forwarded to the Union ministry of external affairs for safe and secure evacuation of the Indians stranded in the eastern European country.
Tewari also asked Punjab resident commissioner Rakhee Gupta Bhandari to set up a state help-desk at the New Delhi airport to assist people returning from Ukraine, besides coordinating for their safe travel home, an official statement said.
The chief secretary appealed to the parents and relatives of those stranded to ask them to not move to any border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials and to strictly follow the guidelines of the MEA and the Indian embassy .
