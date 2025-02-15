Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann distributes 115 laptops to govt schools in Ludhiana

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday distributed 115 laptops to 14 government schools in Ludhiana district as part of the administration’s digital education programme. The initiative aims to empower students with digital tools and enhance classroom learning through technology . Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday distributed state-of-the-art laptops to students of government schools as part of Ludhiana administration’s ambitious digital education programme. (HT Photo)

Mann highlighted that the distribution of Primebook 4G laptops, equipped with AI-powered Ei PAL Mindspark software module, would provide students with personalised and adaptive learning experiences. The initiative, currently in its pilot phase across 14 schools, is designed to tailor education to individual student needs. “With secure operating systems, controlled access and data encryption, these devices ensure a safe and seamless learning experience,” Mann said.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal described the project as an experimental model to evaluate the impact of cost-effective and high-performance laptops on student outcomes. “The initiative not only enhances students’ digital skills but also supports educators in adopting technology-driven teaching methods,” he said.

Pardeep Kumar, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, PAU, one of the recipient schools welcomed the initiative. “The laptops will be distributed among teachers of different subjects for use on a rotation basis,” Kumar said.

“This initiative will make learning more interactive and engaging, enabling students to grasp concepts effectively,” Mann said.