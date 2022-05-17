Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over job letters to 57 persons on compassionate grounds
Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann said instructions have already been issued to all departments to expedite the process of filling posts meant for compassionate appointments
Published on May 17, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 57 persons on compassionate grounds, in the state departments of local government and police.

The CM said that out of the 57 appointees, 50 are from the local government department whereas seven are from the police department. Mann said the appointees faced several hardships after their families’ breadwinners passed away. “The loss of their beloved ones is irreparable; however, the appointments will help mitigate their woes and help them lead their lives with dignity,” said Mann.

According to the CM, instructions have already been issued to all departments to expedite the process of filling posts meant for compassionate appointments. The CM said the state government has launched a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts.

Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, director general of police VK Bhawra, principal secretary Vivek Partap Singh and special principal secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat were present on the occasion.

Minister Dhaliwal hands over appointment letters to SDOs

Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday handed over appointment letters to 19 newly appointed sub-divisional officers (SDOs) in rural development department, at Vikas Bhawan in Mohali.

Calling upon the newly appointed officers to perform their duties with honesty and diligence, he expressed hope that they would take their department to new heights.

The cabinet minister said unemployment is the biggest problem in Punjab and AAP government is making all efforts to provide maximum job opportunities to youth.

