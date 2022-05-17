Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over job letters to 57 persons on compassionate grounds
Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 57 persons on compassionate grounds, in the state departments of local government and police.
The CM said that out of the 57 appointees, 50 are from the local government department whereas seven are from the police department. Mann said the appointees faced several hardships after their families’ breadwinners passed away. “The loss of their beloved ones is irreparable; however, the appointments will help mitigate their woes and help them lead their lives with dignity,” said Mann.
According to the CM, instructions have already been issued to all departments to expedite the process of filling posts meant for compassionate appointments. The CM said the state government has launched a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts.
Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, director general of police VK Bhawra, principal secretary Vivek Partap Singh and special principal secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat were present on the occasion.
Minister Dhaliwal hands over appointment letters to SDOs
Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday handed over appointment letters to 19 newly appointed sub-divisional officers (SDOs) in rural development department, at Vikas Bhawan in Mohali.
Calling upon the newly appointed officers to perform their duties with honesty and diligence, he expressed hope that they would take their department to new heights.
The cabinet minister said unemployment is the biggest problem in Punjab and AAP government is making all efforts to provide maximum job opportunities to youth.
Ludhiana man held for attempting to murder shopkeeper
A resident of Gobindgarh village was arrested on Monday for attempting to murder a shopkeeper with a sharp weapon over an old rivalry. The accused has been identified as Daljit Singh. The case has been registered based on the statement of Pankaj Kumar, 24, of Gobindgarh village, who runs a mobile phone shop. After locals gathered there, Daljit fled from the spot. Pankaj's family members rushed him to the hospital.
Ambala’s 1857 War Memorial to have Red Fort museum’s technology
The under-construction Shaheedi Smarak (war memorial) dedicated to the first war of independence in 1857, being set up on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment, is set to feature the state-of-the-art technology being used at the Red Fort museum in New Delhi. The war memorial, which is being set up at a cost of ₹300 crore on 22 acres, is the largest such covered structure in the country.
At least 4 detained on suspicion of killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi
The Bhiwandi Nizampura police have detained a few suspects in the killing of seven buffaloes and injuring 15 others at a cattle shed in Bhiwandi on Saturday. The police claimed that the act was committed out of some personal enmity with the owner of the cattle shed. Nizampura police station officials have detained four to five people in search of the accused. The incident occurred in Bunder Mohalla on Saturday night.
Sukhbir Badal, Harjinder Singh Dhami on nine-member panel to pursue release of Sikh prisoners
For carrying forward joint-panthic efforts for the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails of the country, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday formed a nine-member committee comprising moderate and radical Akali leaders. The move comes days after the SGPC had convened a “panthic gathering” and authorised the formation of the committee to fight for the release of prisoners including Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Davinderpal Singh Bhullar.
15-year-old school dropout rapes 6-yr-old girl in Ludhiana
Police on Monday arrested a 15-year-old boy for raping a 6-year-old girl in Dhandri Kalan. The incident occurred on May 13, but the matter came to light on Sunday after the girl complained of pain in her private parts. Based on the complaint of the girl's father, police have registered a case against the boy who lives in a labour quarter with his family and is a school dropout.
