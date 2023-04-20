Punjab CM says public money will not be used to pay UP gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s 55 lakh legal fee

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann in a social media post said he has returned the file concerning the clearance of ₹55 lakh worth of bills to be paid to lawyers hired by the previous Congress government during Uttar Pradesh gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s stay in Ropar Central Jail. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said the state will now use public money to pay UP gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s ₹ 55 lakh legal fee. (HT FIle)

In a tweet from his official handle on Thursday, the CM wrote, “UP’s gangster was kept in Ropar Jail by facilitating him with all possible needs. He was not presented in court even after having warrants issued against him 48 times. Expensive lawyers were hired with expenditure of ₹55 lakh, but I have returned the file regarding clearing this expense from the money collected through people’s taxes.”

The chief minister, who also holds the charge of the jails department, said the government was exploring a course to recover this expense from the ministers during whose tenure the decision to house Ansali in Punjab jail was taken.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state government had early this year marked a probe into the allegations related to Ansari’s stay in Punjab.

A probe led by additional director general of police (ADGP) Counter Intelligence RN Dhoke had a few days ago submitted a report to the CM, pointing out glaring lapses by the jail department in arranging stay. The report recommended proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act against some jail officials for allegedly taking bribes from Ansari in lieu providing him special facilities.

The gangster had been lodged in the Rupnagar Jail between January 2019 and April 2021.