Punjab CM Channi assures industry associations of resolving issues

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday assured the representatives of various industry associations from the state of resolving their grievances.

Addressing the association members in Chandigarh, Channi said that most of their demands promised during the Punjab Investors’ Summit have already been met and the remaining would also be resolved soon after getting them examined.

“The issues flagged by the industry representatives are of diverse nature as they pertain to GST, pollution and power, which need to be tackled by taking the views of respective administrative secretaries,” the CM said.

Taking cognisance of a racket operating in the steel market of Mandi Gobindgarh, Channi ordered the Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police (SSP) to take stern action against unscrupulous elements involved in such unethical trade practices.

He also asked the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) to look into the demands of industry associations for waiver of fixed electricity charges of April and May 2020 as the industry was shut down during pandemic-induced lockdown.

Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and cabinet ministers Brahm Mohndra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli were also present.