Punjab CM Channi blames Badals for 2015 sacrilege, police firing; vows to act

Blaming the Badal family for the Bargari sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday claimed that the bullets fired at Sikh protesters in October 2015 also went through his chest and now the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared.

Addressing a gathering of Congress workers at the new grain market in Kotkapura, the CM said, “The real perpetrators of this unpardonable crime were very much part of the passage of the Centre’s three farm laws. I will not comment more on this as the matter was sub judice.”

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of making false promises, the Punjab Channi said his Delhi counterpart and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal was an imposter.

“His announcements and schemes are not for the welfare of the public even in Delhi, what to talk about Punjab. The free electricity announced in Delhi up to 400 units is nothing but a gimmick. The Delhi government charges a hefty amount if the consumption is beyond 400 units, which is normal for any household,” Channi said.

Kejriwal doesn’t know who is Punjab’s ‘aam aadmi’ (common man) since he is an outsider, he said. “Why a person from other state should rule Punjab? He announced ₹1,000 per month each for women. But he should implemented this in Delhi first. Even out of 20 MLAs in Punjab, nine have left AAP. If their own MLAs don’t trust Kejriwal, why would people,” Channi asked.

Also, the CM announced ₹15 crore each for “an overall development” of the Kotkapura and Jaitu constituencies.

Couldn’t impound a single bus without CM’s support: Warring

Transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that had it not been the support of CM Channi, he would not have been able to impound even a single bus for flouting the norms.

“He (CM) told me on day 1 that he wanted to finish the transport mafia in Punjab and action should be taken against such bus operators. The buses of Badals operating illegally have been impounded. They had to pay ₹14 crore in taxes to the transport department,” Warring added.

“If people want development, elect the “aam mukh mantri di sarkar” (common man’s government) once again,” he added.

He’s gone ‘berserk’, says Akali Dal

The Akali Dal accused Channi of going “berserk” in the face of repeated rebuffs to his vendetta tactics, saying his self-contradictory utterances on sacrilege and police firing incidents were nothing more than the ravings of a frustrated man who knows that his game is up and his days numbered.

“On the one hand, Channi tells brazen lies on sacrilege and firing and on the other, he runs away to take shelter behind the “sub judice” excuse. If the case is sub judice, which it is, who gave him the right to pronounce a judgment? And if the “sub judice” logic doesn’t stop him from pronouncing such outrageous judgments, then what stops him from sharing the evidence,” party leader Prem Singh Chandumajra asked.