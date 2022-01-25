Punjab CM Channi must explain source of unaccounted cash seized from his nephew: Mann

Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi must explain the source of unaccounted cash that was seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his nephew Bhupinder Singh aka Honey during raids in an illegal sand mining case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mann, who conducted a door-to-door campaign in Nakodar, said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi will soon clear the file for the release of 1993 bomb blast convict Devinderpal Singh Bhullar.

Addressing mediapersons, Mann said that the AAP also has a double engine (Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal) in Punjab.

“The Congress claims to have a double engine but their double engine is in a tussle for power, whereas AAP’s double engine is working to take Punjab forward. Instead of knowing the problems of people, all senior Congress leaders are engaged in making statements against each other. The people of Punjab are fed up with the corrupt rule of traditional parties. They now want change,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, people used to vote for either the Akalis or the Congress as they did not have option, he claimed. “Now, they have got a better alternative in the form of AAP. On February 20, the people of Punjab will script history,” he said.