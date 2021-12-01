Punjab CM Channi resorting to ‘trickery’ to avoid fulfilling pre-poll promises: Sukhbir Badal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday accused chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi of resorting to what it termed as “trickery and treachery” to “squirm his way out of the commitments” made before forming government in Punjab by putting the onus of the same on the Centre.

“CM Channi has admitted that the Congress government does not have any intention of implementing the complete ₹90,000 crore farm loan waiver promised to farmers of Punjab,” said party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in a press release.

On a letter written by the CM to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, the SAD chief said, “The farmers were tricked into believing that the Congress government in Punjab would waive their loans soon after coming to power. After deceiving and betraying the trust of farmers, Channi is again trying to deceive them by saying that their loans will be waived in conjunction with the Centre.”

Accusing Channi of committing a crime against farmers as well as people at large, Sukhbir said his letter was not worth the paper it was printed on. “It is a matter of record that the complete farm loan waiver was promised by the Congress and not by the central government,” he added.

Writing to the Centre and urging it to take on half the responsibility amounted to playing with the sentiments of farmers, the SAD leader said. “Everyone knows this letter has no locus standi and will not be considered. This will give the Congress an excuse to play politics on the issue by blaming the central government,” he claimed.