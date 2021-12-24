Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Channi’s meetings with farm organisations a formality: AAP
Punjab CM Channi’s meetings with farm organisations a formality: AAP

Decisions taken by the Punjab government after its previous meetings with farmer union leaders not implemented yet, says AAP
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi
Published on Dec 24, 2021 02:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and kisan wing state president Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday accused the Congress government of not resolving the issues of farmers, terming the meetings held by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with farmers’ organisations as a “formality”.

Sandhwan said the decisions taken by the state government after its previous meetings with the farmer union leaders had not yet been implemented. People would hold the Congress government accountable for the breach of promises, he said in a press release.

The AAP leader said that during the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress had promised to waive all kinds of debts of farmers and provide financial assistance to those who committed suicide due to debt burden. “The government has neither waived debt of the farmers nor provided financial assistance even after five years,” he claimed, adding that the cases registered by the Punjab Police against the farmers during their agitation were still under consideration.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
