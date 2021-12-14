Punjab CM Channi will end up a night watchman: Capt Amarinder

Taking a dig at Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, his predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said he will “eventually end up as a night watchman only”.

Reacting to the appointment of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as the chairman of the Congress election committee for Punjab, Amarinder said it was “unprecedented” that a CM was made subservient to the PPCC president. “No self-respecting leader should accept such humiliation,” he said, adding that he felt sad about the way Channi was being treated by the party despite having “tremendous potential”.

Amarinder, who floated his own party to contest the upcoming polls after his unceremonious exit as the CM, had remained at loggerheads with Sidhu.

“Just because someone is behaving like a spoilt child and throwing tantrums day in and day out, you are submitting to all his blackmail and in the process insulting and humiliating your chief minister, who is doing a good job,” he said, while hitting out at both Sidhu and the Congress high command.