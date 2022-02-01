Punjab CM Channi will lose deposit from Bhadaur, Cong’s Malwa gambit will fail: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said that the Congress’ gambit to revive itself in the Malwa region by fielding chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur would be a big flop as the entire scheduled caste (SC) community was aggrieved with the ruling party for scrapping or curtailing social welfare schemes.

Campaigning for party candidate Suba Singh Badal in the Jaitu assembly segment in Faridkot district, Sukhbir claimed that Channi would lose his security deposit from Bhadaur as a mass movement against him has started in the constituency.

“Channi will have to tell the underprivileged sections as why he as a cabinet minister did not protest against any of the anti-poor measures taken by the Congress government and why he did not rectify those injustices after becoming CM,” the SAD chief said.

Also, he did not utter a single word in favour of SC students whose scholarships were embezzled by the then minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Sukhbir added.

“He also did not raise his voice against the scrapping of lakhs of blue cards which entitle below poverty line (BPL) families for subsidised ration. He did not even raise the old-age pension or Shagun benefit to ₹2,100 and ₹51,000 as promised by the Congress,” the Akali leader said.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir inducted five sitting Jaitu municipal councillors affiliated with the Congress in SAD.