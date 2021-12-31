Punjab CM Charanjit Channi announces 124-cr bonanza for Asha, mid-day meal workers

Giving a bonanza of ₹124.25 crore to Asha and mid-day meal workers as a New Year’s gift, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday announced a fixed monthly allowance of ₹2,500 for Asha workers. It would benefit nearly 22,000 Asha workers. They would also be now entitled to the facility of a cashless health insurance scheme up to ₹5 lakh which would be done by the state government free of cost.

Similarly, in a major relief to nearly 42,500 mid-day meal workers working in 19,700 government/aided schools across the state, the CM also announced to enhance their fixed allowance from ₹2,200 to ₹3,000 per month. Besides, Channi also announced that all Asha workers and mid-day meal workers working across the state would be now entitled to full maternity leave on the pattern of other government employees on a regular basis.

The CM further declared that all Asha workers and mid-day meal workers would now get the hiked fixed allowance from January 1, 2022, and in the future, they would be getting these allowances for 12 months instead of 10 months earlier.

He was addressing a public rally comprising Asha and mid-day meal workers at Dana Mandi. Listing the major initiatives of his government taken for the empowerment of women, the CM said 33% reservation for women in government jobs, 50% reservation in PRIs and ULBs and free bus travel facility were in league with the women-friendly decisions announced on Thursday for Asha and mid-day meal workers.

Channi underscored the need to make women equal partners in the process of development to ensure inclusive growth in a holistic manner.

Those who were present on the occasion included deputy chief minister OP Soni, cabinet ministers Rana Gurjit Singh, Aruna Chaudhary and Randeep Singh Nabha.