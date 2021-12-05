Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Charanjit Channi in Kangra to offer prayers at Baglamukhi temple
chandigarh news

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi in Kangra to offer prayers at Baglamukhi temple

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi arrived on a private visit to Kangra on Saturday; it is learnt that Channi will pay obeisance at the Baglamukhi temple
Punjab CM Charanjit Channi headed straight to the Baglamukhi temple, located at a distance of around 42 km from Dharamsala. He has arrived on a private visit to Kangra on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi arrived on a private visit to Kangra on Saturday. It is learnt that Channi will pay obeisance at the famous Baglamukhi temple and offer special prayer in the evening.

Channi landed at the Gaggal airport in the afternoon where he was received by Kangra District Congress Committee (HPCC) president Ajay Mahajan, state general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania and other local leaders.

Channi headed straight to the temple, located at a distance of around 42 km from Dharamsala.

The Baglamukhi temple is believed to be that of the Mahabharata era and has gained prominence in the past few years. It is famous among politicians, celebrities and players, who often pay a visit to the temple to offer special prayers.

Goddess Baglamukhi is worshipped to ward of enemies and evil spirits. Channi is said to be a devotee of Baglamukhi and has visited the temple several times.

Famous politicians who visited the temple in the past include Amar Singh and Jaya Prada, former Samajwadi party leaders, and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

RELATED STORIES

Former President Pranab Mukherjee also visited the temple in 2015 while former cricketer Yuvraj Singh had performed a “yajna” after recovering from cancer.

Photo: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi after arriving at the Kangra airport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP