Punjab CM Charanjit Channi in Kangra to offer prayers at Baglamukhi temple

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi arrived on a private visit to Kangra on Saturday; it is learnt that Channi will pay obeisance at the Baglamukhi temple
Punjab CM Charanjit Channi headed straight to the Baglamukhi temple, located at a distance of around 42 km from Dharamsala. He has arrived on a private visit to Kangra on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi arrived on a private visit to Kangra on Saturday. It is learnt that Channi will pay obeisance at the famous Baglamukhi temple and offer special prayer in the evening.

Channi landed at the Gaggal airport in the afternoon where he was received by Kangra District Congress Committee (HPCC) president Ajay Mahajan, state general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania and other local leaders.

Channi headed straight to the temple, located at a distance of around 42 km from Dharamsala.

The Baglamukhi temple is believed to be that of the Mahabharata era and has gained prominence in the past few years. It is famous among politicians, celebrities and players, who often pay a visit to the temple to offer special prayers.

Goddess Baglamukhi is worshipped to ward of enemies and evil spirits. Channi is said to be a devotee of Baglamukhi and has visited the temple several times.

Famous politicians who visited the temple in the past include Amar Singh and Jaya Prada, former Samajwadi party leaders, and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee also visited the temple in 2015 while former cricketer Yuvraj Singh had performed a “yajna” after recovering from cancer.

Photo: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi after arriving at the Kangra airport.

