Punjab CM dares opposition to prove sand is being sold at higher rates

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday asked his political opponents to put video evidence in public domain to prove that sand was being sold above the rates fixed by the Punjab government.

Addressing a political rally at the Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur district, Channi hit out at the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly lying about various government initiatives.

“The Punjab government has offered a cash reward of ₹25,000 to anyone proving that sand is being sold for more than ₹5.5 per cubic feet. I challenge the AAP and (SAD president) Sukhbir Badal to prove it and we will pay them the reward as well,” said Channi.

The CM also laid the foundation stones of development and infrastructure projects worth ₹87 crore, including that of a civil hospital, administrative complex, bus stand and an ITI to be named after late Inderjit Singh Zira. Following a demand by local Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira, Channi also allocated ₹1 crore for a stadium at Zira town.

Targeting the AAP, the CM said its Delhi-centric leadership has failed to maintain the confidence of legislators and parliamentarians elected from Punjab. “Most of them left the party as AAP leadership has no understanding of needs and aspirations of Punjabis. People of Punjab do not want the rule of a party controlled by politicians from outside,” he said.

‘SAD should forget about returning to power’

The CM also addressed a public rally at Patti in Tarn Taran, besides inaugurating a number of projects, including the construction of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Law University, District Education and Training Institution and Dr BR Ambedkar Public Park.

Channi said that as long as the SAD remains under the control of Badals and Majithia, it should forget about coming back to power. “The people of Punjab have not forgotten the misdeeds of Badals even today,” he said, during the rally organised by local MLA Harminder Singh Gill.

The CM also announced ₹10 crore for the development of villages in Patti constituency, ₹5 crore for the development of Patti city and ₹2 crore for the overall development of Kairon village. He also announced that a bronze statue of former CM Partap Singh Kairon would be erected at a cost of about ₹25 lakh.